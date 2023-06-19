Ghanaian striker Winfred Amoah joins DSV Leoben in Austrian Bundesliga 2

Ghanaian attacker Winfred Amoah has completed a move to Austrian Bundesliga 2 side DSV Leoben, leaving fellow league club SV Kapfenberg.

The 23-year-old striker enjoyed a productive season at SV Kapfenberg, showcasing his versatility by playing in various positions up front. In the 2022/23 season, he made 29 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

Prior to his move to Leoben, Winfred Amoah had a stint as a midfielder with Sturm Graz, another notable Austrian club. His experience in midfield could add an extra dimension to his game as he adapts to his new surroundings.

DSV Leoben, a club with ambitions to climb the ranks of Austrian football, sees Amoah's signing as a valuable addition to their squad.

The Ghanaian's ability to score goals and create opportunities for his teammates will be crucial in their pursuit of success in the upcoming season.

With the new season on the horizon, Winfred Amoah will be hoping to make an immediate impact for DSV Leoben and contribute to the team's aspirations.

Amoah follows in the footsteps of his father, former Ghanaian footballer Charles Amoah,