Ghanaian striker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim named in Hong Kong Premier League Team of the Month

Ghanaian striker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim has been recognised for his exceptional performances in the Hong Kong Premier League.

Despite only recently joining Hong Kong Rangers, the talented youngster has quickly become a star player and is attracting significant attention in the league.

Following the conclusion of March's matches, Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim has been selected for the Hong Kong Premier League Team of the Month.

During the review period, the forward played in three matches, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He was also named Man of the Match for his excellent performance in one of the games.

Having secured a place in the Hong Kong Premier League Team of the Month, Nassam Yakubu Ibrahim is expected to be further motivated to excel for his club in the future.

Hong Kong Rangers, currently in fourth place in the league standings, have the potential to improve their position before the season ends.