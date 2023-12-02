Ghanaian striker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim's double not enough as Hong Kong Rangers fall in FA Cup

Ghanaian striker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim showcased his goal-scoring prowess by finding the net twice for Hong Kong Rangers, but it proved insufficient as his team suffered a 4-3 defeat at home to Lee Man Warriors in the Hong Kong FA Cup.

Despite Nassam's stellar performance that saw him last the entire match, Lee Man Warriors displayed a spirited effort, scoring three goals in a remarkable nine-minute span. Brazilian internationals Gil Martins and Paulinho Simionato were instrumental in Lee Man's offensive onslaught.

The scoring action unfolded rapidly, with Simionato converting a penalty in the 17th minute to open the scoring. Simionato added another goal in the 22nd minute, making it 2-0. Gil Martins extended the host's advantage four minutes later, and Japanese midfielder Yumemi Kanda further widened the gap with a penalty, bringing the score to 3-1.

In the 45th minute, Kanda had another opportunity to score from the penalty spot, but his shot was saved. Jong-Bum Park unfortunately contributed an own goal, extending Lee Man's lead to 4-1. However, Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim responded with two goals in the 69th and 82nd minute, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess.

Despite Nassam's efforts, Hong Kong Rangers couldn't overturn the deficit, and Lee Man Warriors emerged victorious in the Hong Kong FA Cup clash.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian striker has been a standout performer for Hong Kong Rangers this season, contributing ten goals and providing one assist across all competitions.