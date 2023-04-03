Ghanaian striker Zakaria Mugeese scores as Ashdod beat Maccabi Netanya in Israel

Ghanaian striker Zakaria Mugeese continued his excellent form for Ashdod, helping them to secure a victory against Maccabi Netanya in the Israeli top-flight league on Saturday.

Mugeese netted a goal just two minutes after kick-off, breaking the deadlock for Ashdod. Three minutes later, Nenad Cvetkovic added another goal to extend their lead.

Before the break, the visitors managed to pull one back through Aviv Avraham, who scored in the 35th minute, reducing the deficit to 2-1.

In the second half, Yaakov Berihon scored for Ashdod in the 74th minute to make it 3-1, but Igor Zlatanovic found the back of the net in the dying minutes of the game to make the scoreline 3-2.

Mugeese was replaced on the 54th minute by Yaakov Brihon. The 21-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 16 games for FC Ashdod.

His compatriot, Montari Kamaheni, also had an excellent game, playing the full duration of the match for Ashdod.

Ashdod's victory puts them in good stead as they continue to push for European qualification, with Mugeese playing a vital role in their quest for success.