Ghanaian supporters still in Egypt despite tournament over for two weeks

Ghanaian supporters are still in Egypt even though the tournament ended on July 19, 2019.

About 500 supporters were airlifted to Egypt to support the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations according to initial reports.

Ghana exited the tournament at the Round of 16 stage on July 8, 2019 against Tunisia and the team returned to the country on July 11, 2019 after the elimination.

With the tournament over for almost two weeks now, Ghanaian supporters are still in Egypt numbering about 21 and they are expected to arrive in the country next week.

This has been confirmed by the general secretary of the Ghana Supporters Union Awal Osman Kassim who revealed this to the media and stated that said some of his colleagues are still in Egypt.

“There are 21 supporters still in Cairo hoping to come back on Friday. About 40 supporters came on Saturday including myself”

He stressed that the remaining supporters in Egypt are well catered for by the ministry of youth and sports.

“We were well taken care of and those there are not lacking anything. They sleep in good rooms and eat good foods”, he said.

Ghanaian fans have been returning in batches after the ministry failed to change their traveling arrangements following the elimination of the Black Stars in the Round of 16.