Ghanaian talent Gabriel Osei Misehouy scores in Ajax pre-season friendly draw

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Gabriel Osei Misehouy showcased his goal-scoring prowess in a pre-season friendly between Ajax and FC Den Bosch.

Despite Ajax initially trailing 2-0, Osei Misehouy, who came off the bench, managed to find the back of the net to reduce the deficit.

The 17-year-old, who was born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, has been making waves in the Ajax youth setup. Last season, he scored four goals in 27 appearances for the Ajax U21 team.

His impressive performances as an attacking midfielder have earned him the opportunity to train with the senior squad in preparation for the upcoming season.

Ajax has recognized Osei Misehouy's potential and has offered him a lucrative contract extension. Currently, he is contracted to the Johan Cruyff Arena outfit until the summer of 2024. The club sees him as a promising talent and hopes to nurture his skills further as he continues to develop.

Osei Misehouy's goal, along with a late equalizer from David Kalokoh, salvaged a draw for Ajax in their first pre-season friendly of the 2023/24 campaign.

The youngster's performance has undoubtedly put him in contention for a possible promotion to the senior squad as Ajax aims for success in the upcoming season.