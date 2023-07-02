Ghanaian talent Jeremiah Okine-Peters signs first professional contract with Reading FC

Young Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Jeremiah Okine-Peters, has officially inked his first professional contract with League One club, Reading FC.

This milestone agreement marks a significant step forward in Okine-Peters' promising football career, introducing an exciting new chapter for the talented player.

During the previous season, Okine-Peters showcased his skills by featuring multiple times for Reading's Under-23 team.

Now, as Reading FC's under-21s enter pre-season preparations, six talented prospects, including the dynamic attacking midfielder, have solidified their commitment to the club by signing their inaugural professional contracts.

In April, Jeremiah Okine-Peters made a notable impact by scoring three goals in Reading FC's final six games of the Professional Development League (South) campaign.

His impressive performances included a brace against Coventry City U-18 and a goal against Sheffield Wednesday, all of which took place at Bearwood.

Okine-Peters was born in England.