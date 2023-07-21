Ghanaian talent Jonas Jensen-Abbew signs new deal at FC Nordsjaelland

Promising Ghanaian Jonas Jensen-Abbew has agreed to extend his stay at FC Nordsjaelland as he has signed a new year contract with the Danish Superligaen club.

The new deal will keep at at the club until 2026.

The 21-year-old defender had a successful loan spell with second-tier side HB Köge during the first half of last season, gaining valuable playing time and experience. He returned to FC Nordsjaelland in January and continued his impressive development throughout the spring.

FC Nordsjaelland expressed their delight with the contract extension on their official website, stating: "After a successful loan spell at HB Køge in the first half of last season, where the young centre-back got a lot of playing time in the second best Danish league, he came back to FC Nordsjaelland in January and has continued his good development here in Farum throughout the spring."

During the club's recent training camp in Austria, Jensen-Abbew showcased his potential, earning a starting place against Olympiakos FC. Now, with the contract extension in place, he is eagerly looking forward to the upcoming 3F Superliga season.

Born and raised to Ghanaian parents in Denmark, Jonas Jensen-Abbew remains eligible to switch allegiance and represent Ghana on the international stage, despite previously playing for the Danish U18 national youth team.