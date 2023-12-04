Ghanaian talent Justin Diehl shines as FC Köln II plays to a thrilling 3-3 draw against Fortuna Köln

German-born Ghanaian talent Justin Diehl made a significant impact by scoring in FC Köln II's intense 3-3 draw against Fortuna Köln during Round 18 of the German Regionalliga West.

The U-21 side, under the guidance of head coach Evangelos Sbonias, sought redemption after a challenging start to the Regionalliga West season, facing a humiliating defeat on the first matchday. The desire for retaliation was evident as Pierre Nadjombe scored just 12 seconds into the game, giving the FC U-21s an early lead.

Damion Downs' successful penalty kick in the 36th minute and Justin Diehl's goal in the 39th minute further extended the team's lead before halftime. Despite losing some control in the second half, the U-21s had opportunities to enhance their score through counterattacks.

Fortuna Cologne staged a comeback, scoring in the 69th minute, followed by goals in the 88th minute and stoppage time to secure a late equalizer in a tense final offensive.

Although the Young Bucks missed the chance to surpass Fortuna Cologne in the standings, they maintain an undefeated record at home this season.

After 18 games, FC Köln's U-21 team holds the fourth position in the standings. The Laki squad looks forward to concluding the year on a high note with a match against Ahlen on Sunday, December 10th.