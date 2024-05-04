Ghanaian talent Raymond Asante shines in Udinese Primavera's 4-3 defeat to Como

Ghanaian youngster Raymond Asante showcased his talent despite Udinese Primavera's narrow 4-3 defeat against Como in a thrilling encounter packed with goals.

The game ignited with Ferrara's early attempt for Udinese, foreshadowing an action-packed match.

Asante left an indelible mark on the game by calmly converting a penalty opportunity, displaying his composure under pressure.

However, Como swiftly responded, notching three goals in quick succession courtesy of Mattia Lanzarotti, Francesco Lipari, and Giuseppe Mazzaglia.

Undeterred, Udinese rallied courageously. Luca Bonin's strike, deflected by Fellipe Jack, narrowed the gap just before halftime, injecting renewed hope into Udinese's campaign.

The second half witnessed Udinese launching relentless attacks in pursuit of an equaliser, with Asante even rattling the crossbar and engineering several scoring chances.

Their perseverance bore fruit when Russo found the net in the 57th minute, leveling the score at 3-3. However, Como dashed Udinese's hopes of salvaging a point when Federico Chinetti struck the decisive blow in the 63rd minute, securing victory for Como.

Despite the disappointment of defeat, Udinese Primavera can take pride in their spirited performance.

Now, they turn their focus to their upcoming clash against SPAL as they draw the curtains on the regular season, aiming to end on a high note.