Ghanaian talents Augustine Boakye and Samson Baidoo earn spots in Austrian Bundesliga Team of the Week

Two talented Ghanaian footballers, Augustine Boakye and Samson Baidoo, have earned well-deserved spots in Sofascore's Austrian Bundesliga Team of the Week.

Augustine Boakye's exceptional performance was highlighted when Wolfsberger AC secured a 3-2 away victory over Austria Lustenau in the Austrian top-flight.

The former WAFA midfielder, played a pivotal role in the victory, scoring a goal just thirteen minutes into the game. This remarkable contribution helped his team take the lead into halftime. Boakye's performance this season has been outstanding, with five goals and five assists in 13 appearances in the Austrian top-flight.

Additionally, Austrian-born Ghanaian defender Samson Baidoo showcased his skills for RB Salzburg, contributing to a goalless draw against Austria Wien. Baidoo played the full 90 minutes and made four clearances for his team, earning recognition in the Team of the Week.

The success of Augustine Boakye and Samson Baidoo in the Austrian Bundesliga is a testament to the talent and skill of Ghanaian footballers on the international stage.

Their outstanding performances have not only earned them recognition but also contributed to their respective teams' achievements in the league.

Here is the Austrian Bundesliga Team of the Week