Ghanaian teen Arvin Appiah scores to help England U18 win tournament in Spain

Ghanaian teenager Arvin Appiah scored for England U18s in their 3-1 success over Belgium to win their latest tournament in Spain.

The Nottingham Forest player scored in the 52nd minute at the Pinatar Arena to take the game beyond Belgium, adding to earlier goals from Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules and Faustino Anjorin of Chelsea.

That strike from Appiah put Neil Dewsnip's Young Lions 3-0 ahead, and although the Belgian’s threatened a comeback when they pulled a goal back shortly after.

The victory meant the Young Red Lions topped the mini-tournament with seven points from their three games, after a win over the Republic of Ireland and draw with Holland.

Appiah also featured against Ireland on Saturday, playing 34 minutes in a 3-1 win at the Pinatar Arena, before being an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw with Holland.

The 17-year-old has made just one appearance for the Forest first team this season, coming off the bench to score a consolation goal in the 3-2 defeat to Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup fourth round, and was also on the bench in the Reds' wins over Newcastle and Stoke.