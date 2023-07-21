Ghanaian teen Banabas Tagoe joins Malmö FF on three-and-a-half-year deal

Swedish Allsvenskan side Malmö FF have secured the signing of Ghanaian teenager Banabas Tagoe on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 19-year-old left-back impressed during his trials with the club's U19 youth team in the spring, leading to his official inclusion in the squad.

"Banabas Tagoe, born in 2004, has during the spring tried out with the association's P19 team. After great efforts, MFF now signs a 3.5-year contract with the left-back," the club stated in an official statement.

The Eleda Stadion campaigners were pleased with Tagoe's performances during his trial period, which included featuring in an U21 friendly match against Varberg's BoIS and participating in training sessions with the U19 setup.

"Malmö FF strengthens the academy with Banabas Tagoe. The 19-year-old Ghanaian has spent the past few months on trial with the association's U19 team. During his time in MFF, Tagoe has been tested as a left-back but also has experience of playing in more offensive positions," the statement read.

His notable displays during the spring matches, including a fine effort against Eskilsminne, earned him a well-deserved contract with the club.

Initially, Tagoe will train with the P19 team, and his contract will run until the end of 2026.