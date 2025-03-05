Ghanaian teen Benjamin Boakye scores to inspire Stuttgart to victory in UEFA Youth League

German-born Ghanaian forward Benjamin Bediako Boakye scored to help VfB Stuttgart U19 to victory in their UEFA Youth League clash against Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

The 19-year-old fired home a first half leveller as the German outfit recorded a 3-2 win at the Academia Cristiano Ronaldo - Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Flavio Goncalves had given the hosts a second minute lead before Boakye equalised in the 34th minute.

Two minutes before half time, Stuttgart took the lead for the first time through an own goal from Rafael Ribeiro Mota.

Julian Lueers extended the advantage for Stuttgart but Rafael Ferreira Nel grabbed a late consolation for the Portuguese club.

Boakye, who has one appearance in the UEFA Champions League for the first time, has scored two goals and delivered an assist in four matches in the UEFA Youth League.

Meanwhile, in 22 league appearances in the Bundesliga 3, the teen sensation has netted four goals for the club.