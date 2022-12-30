Ghanaian teen Charles Sagoe Jr delighted to learn from Arsenal ace Thomas Partey

English-born Ghanaian Charles Sagoe Junior has shared his excitement after he joined first team training at Arsenal.

The 18-year-old trained with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey and has been picking some ideas from the Arsenal star.

Sagoe Jr is yet to make a first team appearance despite playing a key role with the youth side.

"Always learning!," he wrote on Twitter with a flag of Ghana attached to his caption.

Meanwhile, his teammate and compatriot Partey is an integral part of the first team, playing 16 games across all competitions for the Gunners.

Partey's influence in the team has propelled Arsenal to top of the table and are chasing their first league title since 2004.

The former Atletico Madrid star has scored two goals in the English Premier League this season.

Sagoe Jr is eligible to play for both Ghana and England.