Ghanaian teen Emmanuel Essiam makes injury return in FC Basel U21 victory

Published on: 12 October 2022
Ghanaian teen Emmanuel Essiam was back in action over the weekend for FC Basel after recovering from an unknown injury. 

Essiam helped FC Basel U21 record a 3-2 victory at Rapperswil-Jona in the Promotion League.

The 18-year-old lasted 63 minutes while his compatriot Jonas Adjei Adjetey lasted the entire duration of the game.

Essiam moved from Berekum Chelsea to Basel earlier this year in a contract extension through 2026.

Prior to moving to Europe, the former Ghana Under 20 player appeared in 20 games for Berekum Chelsea.

