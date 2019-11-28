Ghanaian teen Eric Appiah features for Club Brugge in the UEFA Youth League

Ghanaian starlet Eric Appiah featured for Club Brugge in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday in the 2-1 defeat to Galatasaray.

Appiah played the last 30 minutes of the game after coming on in the 64th minute for teammate Thibo Baeten.

He plays as a right winger, and has been involved in all five matches for the Belgian side in the competition with one assist to his name.

The 18-year-old has played 212 minutes, struck the woodwork on two occasions, with three shots on target and five off target.

Appiah features heavily in the reserve league for Club Brugge in Belgium.

He has played five of the six matches this season, with one goal and one assist to his credit.

By Richard Gyasi