Ghanaian teen Ernest Boahene debuts for Paris FC ends in defeat against FC Chambly

Budding Ghanaian right-back Ernest Boahene had a debut to forget for Paris FC as they were walloped 3-0 by FC Chambly in the French Ligue 2 on Tuesday evening.

Boahene, 19, had to wait for the sixth league of the season to make his bow after joining from Ghanaian lower-tier side Rainbow FC this summer.

Having won just one match in five matches in the league, the capital-based side went into the game against Chambly with the hope of rescuing their ailing season.

But first half goals from Santelli Benjamin and David Florian put the visitors ahead before Jaques Thibault sealed the win for Chambly with a 62nd minute penalty.

Boahene played the entire duration of the match.

Meanwhile, his compatriot and teammate Rabiu Mohammed is still waiting to mark his debut for the club, after signing a one-year deal with the club in the just ended summer transfer window.