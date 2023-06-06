Ghanaian teen Ernest Nuamah crowns sensational season with Young Player of the Year award in Denmark

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah completed the Danish Superliga with his third accolade of the season after being named the Young Player of the Year.

The 19-year-old had already scooped the Best Player for Spring (voted by coaches) and the Player of the Season (voted by players) awards.

The award was presented to the forward by former Nordsjaelland star, who currently plays for Brentford Mathias Jensen.

Nuamah helped FC Nordsjaelland finished second in the just ended season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists.

His outstanding performances has earned him his first Black Stars invite. Nuamah is expected to make his debut when the team faces Madagascar in Antananarivo on June 18.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate will also join the Black Meteors for the 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco later this month.

Meanwhile, reports in France reveal the talented winger is on the radar of giants Olympique Marseille.

The budding forward enjoyed his first full campaign in the just ended season after moving from the Right to Dream Academy to Denmark.