Ghanaian teen Ernest Poku delivers assist in AZ Alkmaar's big win against Go Ahead Eagles

Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster, Ernest Poku enjoyed a blistering cameo after climbing off the bench to help AZ Alkmaar thrash Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The 19-year-old, who is expected to feature more for the senior side this season following his UEFA Youth League heroics, did not disappoint as he registered his first goal contribution of the campaign in the 5-1 home win.

Poku replaced Jens Odgaard in the 61st minute before serving the assist for Mayckel Lahdo's finish.

Alkmaar got off to a strong start after Jordy Clasie and Vangelis Pavlidis scored in the first 15 minutes of the game.

Youngster Ruben van Bommel extended the lead after the break before Philippe Rommens pulled one back for the visitors.

Dani De Wit then converted from the spot to restore Alkmaar's three goal lead before Poku found Lahdo for the icing on the cake.

Poku was born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands, making him eligible to play for the Black Stars.