Ghanaian teen Fatawu Ganiwu begins trials at RC Lens

Black Starlets midfielder, Fatwu Ganiyu has arrived in France to begin his trials with Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

The 15-year-old will train with the youth team of the French outfit as he tries to convince the club for a deal.

Ganiyu will also watch the UEFA Champions League between RC Lens and PSV Eindhoven next week.

Meanwhile, English giants Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been monitoring the midfielder and could make a move for the player in the summer transfer window.

The teen sensation caught the attention of the clubs following his outstanding performances for the Ghana U16 team at the UEFA Youth Championship in Serbia earlier this year.

Ganiyu played a pivotal role as the Black Starlets won the tournament, beating Serbia, Spain and Switzerland.

The youngster is currently signed to Louis Bell, Fa Sport, and handled by fast-rising agency Koppan Sports.