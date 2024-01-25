GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian teen Fatawu Ganiwu scores for Red Bull Academy against Cruzeiro in FAM Cup youth tournament

Published on: 25 January 2024
Ghanaian teen Fatawu Ganiwu scores for Red Bull Academy against Cruzeiro in FAM Cup youth tournament

Ghanaian youngster Fatawu Ganiwu has netted his first goal for the Red Bull Salzburg Academy at the FAM Cup youth championship in Brazil. 

The Black Starlets midfielder is currently on trial at the Austrian outfit and was included in the team for the competition.

Ganiwu has hugely impressed the club and scouts around the world as he dazzles at the tournament, helping Red Bull to second place in Group C.

Although the Austrian club lost to Brazil's Cruzeiro, Ganiwu scored the goal for Red Bull in the 2-1 defeat.

The hardworking central midfielder is expected to ink a deal at the end of the tournament despite interests from clubs around the world.

Recently, he spent time in France with RC Lens, who have not given up on a potential move as they are still monitoring his progress.

The 16-year-old shot to prominence at the UEFA Youth Tournament in Serbia, helping Ghana's U17 team win the competition after beating the likes of Spain and Switzerland.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more