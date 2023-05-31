Ghanaian teen Gideon Kodua 'looks forward' to first team promotion at West Ham

English-born Ghanaian, Gideon Kodua has revealed his ambitions of breaking into the first team of West Ham after winning the Dylan Tombides Award.

The talented 18-year-old played a pivotal role in leading West Ham's U18's to the U18 Premier South League and the Youth FA Cup titles.

Kodua is hoping to convince first team manager David Moyes during the summer break.

“It’s amazing to have won the Dylan Tombides Award,” said the teenager, as quoted by West Ham's webiste. "I’ve worked really hard this year as a first-year scholar and I’ve tried to be at my best.

It’s been a real group effort, the coaches have really helped me, Kev and Gerard have really pushed me to keep developing.

He continued: “This U18s squad are really special, and they’ve helped me so much this season. I’d like to thank everyone at the Academy, and I’d like to thank my family for their support.

There’s been a lot of ups and downs over the years, times where things haven’t really gone for myself and I’ve had to go back to the drawing board. It’s been a real journey and I’m looking forward to what comes next.”