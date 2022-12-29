Ghanaian teen Gideon Kodua signs first professional contract at West Ham

Ghanaian teen sensation, Gideon Kudua has signed his first professional contract at English outfit West Ham United.

The 18-year-old has been rewarded a deal following his outstanding performances for the youth team, where he has been a key member of the U18's. He also made his U21 debut in October and has since made four appearances at that level.

He scored seven goals in eleven games for the U18's this season.

“I’m excited and proud to sign my first professional deal with West Ham United, and I’m really eager to see what the future holds for me now.” Kodua told whufc.com.

“My time with West Ham United has gone amazing so far and I think, in a way, I’ve shocked myself. But also, in a way, I’ve proven to myself that if I work hard then anything is possible. I’ve kept my head down and worked hard with the coaches here, and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved so far.

“This season has been amazing. Not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. The boys in the U18s and I have all created a real bond and we have a real team spirit on the pitch. For me, personally, it’s going so well and I’m really enjoying the season so far.”

Kodua joined West Ham in 2017 after he was scouted from Newham District.