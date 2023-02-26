Ghanaian teen Ibrahim Osman makes FC Nordsjaelland debut in victory over OB

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman has made his first team debut for Danish club FC Nordsjaelland in the Super Liga game against OB.

The teen sensational replaced country-man Ernest Nuamah in the 87th minute as Nordsjaelland beat OB in a six-goal thriller.

Osman, who joined Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy, has been with the U-19's but after showing enormous potential, manager Johannes Thorup invited him to the senior team.

"Big congratulations to Ibrahim Osman, who recently joined Farum as an U19 player from Right to Dream academy in Ghana but already made his debut for the first team in the last minutes of Friday's 4-2 win over OB," wrote FC Nordsjaelland on social media.

Meanwhile, Wahidullah Faghir scored the first goal of the game in the 28th minute to put Nordsjaelland in the lead at the Right to Dream Park.

Mads Frokjaer got the equalizer before the half time break for Odense in the 42nd minute.

Wahidullah Faghir got his brace after a nicely worked goal in the 63rd minute for Nordsjaelland

Ernest Nuamah scored the third goal for Nordsjaelland in the 72nd minute before Emiliano Marcondes sealed the win with the fourth goal in the 80th minute.