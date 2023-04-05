Ghanaian teen Ibrahim Osman shines on first start as FC Nordsjaelland thrash Aarhus Fremad

Teen sensation Ibrahim Osman excelled on his first start for Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland in their game against Aarhus Fremad.

The Right to Dream Academy graduated lasted 75 minutes as Nordsjaelland progressed to the semi-final of the Danish Cup after a 4-1 win. Nordsjaelland sailed through 7-1 on aggregate.

Osman was brilliant as the main striker, creating and making good movements for his teammates.

Lasso Coulibaly and Mads Hansen scored to give Nordsjaelland a 2-0 lead before half-time.

After the break, Sebastien Buch Jensen pulled one back for Aarhus just before the hour mark.

Martin Frese and Rocco Ascone then scored two more goals for the host to complete an emphatic victory at the Right to Dream Park.

Osman has now made two appearances for FC Nordsjaelland as he continues his development.