Ghanaian teen Ibrahim Osman wins Young Player of the Month award in Denmark

Published on: 04 September 2023
Ibrahim Osman

 

Ghanaian teen sensation, Ibrahim Osman has been named the best young player for the month of August in the Danish Superliga. 

The 18-year-old served two assists in a terrific month which saw FC Nordsjaelland beat giants FC Midtjylland as well as secure a place at the top of the table.

Osman succeeds compatriot Ernest Nuamah, who won the award for the month of July before leaving to join Olympique Marseille.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is enjoying his first full campaign with the Wild Tigers and will be hoping to continue with his decent run of form.

"Thank you to the staff. I couldn't have gotten this with you. All I want to say is thank you," he said after receiving the award which was presented by assistant coach Michael Essien.

Osman helped FC Nordsjaelland reach the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League after scoring the winner against Partizan Belgrade last week.

