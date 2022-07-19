Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Ghanaian teen Isaac Obeng joins Unionistas on loan from Espanyol

Published on: 19 July 2022
Ghanaian teen sensation Isaac Obeng has completed his move from Espanyol to Unionistas de Salamanca in Spain.

The 19-year-old joins the lower-tier side from the Catalan club on a season long loan.

Obeng is expected to feature for the U23 side of Unionistas a head of the new season. He joined his new teammates for training on Monday.

The former Elche player is expected to play a key role in manager Raul Cusan's team next season.

The Ghanaian youngster began his career in Spain with Elche before joining Espanyol in 2021.

 

