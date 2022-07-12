Ghanaian teen Jesurun Rak-Sakyi set to join MK Dons on loan

English-born Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could join League One side MK Dons in the summer transfer window as he continues his development at Crystal Palace.

The 19-year-old made a handful of first team appearances under manager Patrick Vieira last season.

And in between those first team appearances was a blistering campaign for the U23's in the Premier League II.

The London-born netted 19 goals and provided six assists in 27 appearances.

He was named Crystal Palace's Young Player of the Year following a fine season with the second team.

However, chances of first team football looks slim for the youngster, hence a decision to send him on loan for regular play time.

MK Dons have emerged the suitable destination for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Rak-Sakyi was on target as Crystal Palace beat Millwall 5-3 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.