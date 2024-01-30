Ghanaian teen Jonah Kusi-Asare set for medical ahead of Bayern Munich move

Swedish-born Ghanaian forward, Jonah Kusi-Asare will undergo medical on Tuesday ahead of his imminent move to German giants Bayern Munich.

The teen sensation has agreed a deal to join the Bavarians in the winter transfer window from AIK Stockholm.

He will finalise the deal later today if he successfully pass his medical in Germany.

Kusi-Asare, a promising young striker, has been making waves in his developmental journey. Having featured for IF Brommapojkarna Jugend, he later joined the U-19 side of AIK, showcasing his skills and potential on the field.

Upon joining Bayern Munich, the 16-year-old talent is expected to primarily train with the first team, highlighting the club's confidence in his abilities.

Additionally, Kusi-Asare will have the opportunity to further hone his skills by playing for the U19 squad, offering him a platform to continue his development within the renowned Bayern Munich youth system.

The acquisition of Jonah Kusi-Asare underscores Bayern Munich's commitment to nurturing young talents and building for the future and it offers the young talent a platform to develop and pursue his goal as a professional footballer.