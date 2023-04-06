Ghanaian teen Joseph Opoku earns praise for his performance against Napoli

Torino left-back Joseph Opoku has received recognition for his impressive performance against Napoli in the Italian Primavera1 U19 league.

Opoku has been a consistent performer for Torino in the Primavera, featuring in 10 consecutive matches and playing the full 90 minutes each time.

Italian sports daily, Sprint e Sports, which focuses on the juvenile league, featured the Ghanaian youngster in a recent article, praising his intelligence on the ball, recovery rate, surging runs, and crosses into the box of opponents.

Opoku, who is just 18 years old, joined Torino after playing for a non-league side, Fox Academy, in England for a year. He was previously a teammate of Afena Gyan at Division Two club EurAfrica FC.

Opoku is one of two Ghanaian players in the Torino U19 squad, with Herbert Ansah, a forward who plays on the left wing and as a lone striker, being the other.

This weekend, Torino will play Sassuolo in the Italian Primavera division, and four Ghanaian youngsters, including Salim Abubakar and Opoku Acka, could be involved. All four players are under the management of ArthurLegacy Sports.