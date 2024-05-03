Ghanaian teen Josh-Kofi Acheampong proud to make Chelsea debut in Tottenham win

English-born Ghanaian defender, Josh-Kofi Acheampong has shared his excitement after making his Chelsea senior debut in the Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspurs.

Acheampong, who represented England at last year's FIFA U17 World Cup, replaced Alfie Gilchrist in the 85th minute as the Blues secured a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Goals on either side of the half from Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson were enough for Chelsea to beat their London rivals.

"Proud moment for me and my family to make my Chelsea debut, a moment I have dreamed of for a long time. Thank you to the coaches for putting their trust in me and the fans for their continued support," wrote the teen sensation on Instagram.

The 17-year-old successfully blocked four shots - the highest tally among all players. The promising talent displayed remarkable confidence and composure while navigating the challenges of top-flight football.

Acheampong's meteoric progression within Chelsea's youth system is testament to his extraordinary abilities.

With exceptional speed, determination, and adaptability, he demonstrates proficiency across multiple positions including centre-back, right-back, and wing-back.

Throughout this campaign, Acheampong featured in eight matches for Chelsea's U18 squad, contributing one goal and supplying three assists along the way.