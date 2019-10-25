Ghanaian teen Kamal Sowah hits target for OH Leuven against Westerlo

Ghanaian youngster Kamal Sowah was on target for OH Leuven as they defeated Westerlo 2-1 in the Belgian Proximus League on Friday night.

After dominating open minutes of the game, OH Leuven shot into the lead courtesy a goal from Ghanaian sensation Kamal Sowah in the 24th minute.

French forward Thomas Henry made it 2-0 for the hosts with a smart finish four minutes later.

But Fabien Antunes gave Westerlo a glimmer of hope when he smashed in a low cross into OH Leuven net in the 31st minute.

Westerlo pushed the hosts to the limit in the final embers of the match after the hosts were reduced to ten men following a red card to Aboubakar Keita in the 83rd minute, but they held on to record a 2-1 victory.

Sowah was replaced with Jordy Gillekens in the 92nd minute of the match.

The 19-year-old has scored two goals for the club in the ongoing Belgian second-tier league.

He joined the side last term from sister club Leicester City.