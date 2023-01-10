Ghanaian teen Kelvin Abrefa opens up on celebrating first Reading goal with family

English-born Ghanaian right-back Kelvin Abrefa has shared his excitement on being able to celebrate his first senior goal for Reading with his family in the stands.

Abrefa opened his goal scoring account with a sensational striker as Reading dumped Watford out of the FA Cup in the third round.

The 19-year-old rushed to his family in the stands to celebrate the moment with them.

“I’m buzzing, and I celebrated with my family,” Abrefa said as quoted by Reading media.

“I saw my brother jump up, so I just ran towards him! I was going to come to the lads, but I saw my brother so I had to run to him.

“To do it in front of them as well… I didn’t think I would be starting, but as soon as I found out I was, I let them know and they came straight away. So to score in front of them is something I’ll take with me for the rest of my life.”

The talented wing-back started in place of compatriot and captain of Reading Andy Yiadom.