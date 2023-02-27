Ghanaian teen Kobbie Mainoo joins Manchester United teammates to celebrate Carabao Cup triumph

English-born Ghanaian teen Kobbie Mainoo was at Wembley to watch his Manchester United teammates win their first trophy of the season.

The Red Devils defeated Newcastle United 2-0 to win their first title in six years, with goals from Casemiro and Sven Botman (own goal).

Mainoo, who recently signed a long-term contract with Manchester United, was not named in the matchday squad but travelled with the team to London.

After the game, the 17-year-old spent time with his senior colleagues and academy teammates to enjoy the moment.

Erik Ten Hag took a moment during celebrations to have a chat with the Ghanaian midfielder, as he looks to be issuing instructions from the technical point of view to the youngster.

Erik ten Hag speaking with Kobbie Mainoo after winning the Carabao Cup. ❤️🔴 [@ESPNFC] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/L3senwbgAY — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, red-hot striker Marcus Rashford celebrated the EFL Cup win with all the members of the academy team that has been part of the senior side, including Mainoo.

We couldn't leave without taking an academy picture 📷 Squad goals 💪🏾⚽ pic.twitter.com/vPB262zvg0 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 26, 2023

Mainoo made his first team debut in the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Charlton Athletic before following it up with his first English Premier League game against Leicester City.

Although Mainoo is an England youth international, he remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.