Ghanaian teen Kobbie Mainoo makes Manchester United senior debut in EFL Cup win against Charlton

English-born Ghanaian teen Kobbie Mainoo has made his first competitive appearance for Manchester United.

The 18-year-old was handed his debut by manager Erik ten Hag in Manchester United's EFL Cup quarter final clash against Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford.

Mainoo impressed the gaffer but was replaced after the hour mark by Brazilian midfielder Casimero as the Red Devils romped to a 3-0 win.

Antony opened the scoring with a brilliant finish in the first half before late goals from second half substitute Marcus Rashford sealed victory.

Mainoo was born in England to Ghanaian parents and has represented the youth teams of the Three Lions.

However, he remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana at senior level should he decide to switch nationalities.

“For, all of us it is a big game and for him, it is a great opportunity," Ten Hag told the club's media before the game.

"He did well at the winter camp in Spain, he did very well against Everton in the [behind-closed-doors] friendly, so he deserved to play.

"So I am happy to give him the opportunity, but it is about [what is] deserved."