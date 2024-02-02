Ghanaian teen Kobbie Mainoo scores late winner as Manchester United beat Wolves

Kobbie Mainoo was the hero for Manchester United after scoring late as Manchester United left Molineux with victory in a seven-goal thriller against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The English-born Ghanaian weaved his way past three defenders before curling home the match-winner in the 97th minute.

The game was headed for a draw after Wolves pulled two goals back in the final ten minutes of the game. Max Kilman and Pedro Neto scored in the space of ten minutes to cancel Rasmus Hojlund and Scot McTominay's goals for Manchester United, who had a good start following an early goal from Marcus Rashford.

Pablo Sarabia started the comeback for the hosts after scoring from the spot with 20 minutes remaining.

Mainoo delivered the winner for the Red Devils with his debut Premier League goal after receiving the ball from Omari Forson -another player with Ghanaian heritage- before gliding through the Wolves' defence and curling home.

The England youth international remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana through his parents.