Published on: 05 January 2023
Ghanaian teen Kobbie Mainoo trains with Manchester United first team ahead of FA Cup clash against Everton

English-born Ghanaian youngster, Kobbie Mainoo joined Manchester United's first team training ahead of their FA Cup third round clash against Everton on Friday. 

The 17-year-old has impressed manager Erik ten Hag, earning him an invite to the senior team ahead of the game at Old Trafford.

Mainoo who is yet to make a first team appearance this season, is expected to be named in the squad for the game on Friday as ten Hag rest some senior players.

The teen sensation has been a key figure at the reserve side, making ten appearances and scoring two goals in the Premier League 2 this season. He also featured three times in the EFL trophy for the U21's.

Last season, Mainoo led the youth team to FA Cup success and would love to replicate that with the senior team.

Manchester United have been on a good run of form in recent times and sit fourth on the Premier League table, nine points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

 

