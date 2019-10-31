Ghanaian teen Kwaku Osei Bonsu scores on debut in Slovakia

Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Osei Bonsu is delighted to score his first goal in Slovakia in his first game for the second team of FK Senica.

Osei Bonsu signed for FK Senica last week but plays their second team Malacky in the third division and was unstoppable against Bahon FC..

The attacking midfielder hit the ground running and after wriggling his way through two defenders to smash the ball at the back of the net.

''I’m extremely excited for scoring my first goal for my club. Hopefully this will be the beginning of more things to come. My sole conviction is to help the team improve on the league standing,'' he said.

The 19 year-old scored in the 25th minute of the first half and is highly optimistic about his chances of joining the senior team.

He added: ''I’m not just happy for my goal, but the fact that we won gives me extra delight. That is my main objective. To ensure that we win as many games as we can and I believe my inclusion gives them an extra quality up front.''

Malacky won 2-0 and are currently in fifth in the division after 13 games.

By Richard Gyasi