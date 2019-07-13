Ghanaian teen Maxwell Woledzi joins Danish side FC Nordsjaelland

Ghanaian youngster Maxwell Woledzi has completed a move to Danish Superlig giants FC Nordsjaelland ahead of the coming campaign.

Woledzi joins the Wild Tigers from their Ghanaian feeder club Right to Dream Academy.

"FC Nordsjaelland is the best place for my future as a footballer. I am hoping to excel here as well," Woledzi told Kickgh.com in an exclusive interview.

"It's feels great to play for such big club in Denmark and I'm also praying for more playing time in our campaign this season"

He signed a contract with FC Nordsjaelland after turning 18 years on July 2.

Woledzi was one of the highly-rated defensive midfielders in the Ghanaian lower-tier league with Right to Dream Academy.