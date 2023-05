Ghanaian teen Samuel Amo-Ameyaw makes Premier League in Southampton draw with Liverpool

England youth international Samuel Amo-Ameyaw had an exciting moment as he made his Premier League debut for Southampton in their thrilling 4-4 draw against Liverpool.

The 16-year-old, who has Ghanaian roots, came on as a substitute in the 87th minute, replacing James Ward-Prowse on the final day of the season.

Southampton's clash with Liverpool was action-packed, with Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana scoring twice for the Saints.

James Ward-Prowse and Adam Armstrong also found the net for Southampton. However, Liverpool fought back with goals from Diogo Jota (2), Roberto Firmino, and Cody Gakpo, earning a valuable point.

Amo-Ameyaw's journey began when he joined Southampton from the Tottenham Hotspur academy in August last year. He impressed throughout the season, making 12 appearances across various competitions, including the Premier League Two. In five matches for the Southampton U18s, he scored three goals and provided one assist.

His Premier League debut marks an important milestone in his career, showcasing his potential and promising future. Southampton fans eagerly await his continued development and contributions to the team's success in the Premier League.