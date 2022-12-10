Ghanaian teen Sulemana Ibrahim resumes mid-season preparation with Hellas Verona

Ghanaian youngster Sulemana Ibrahim Karikari has joined his Hellas Verona teammates for preparations ahead of the resumption of the Italian Serie A.

The 19-year-old returned to training this week , going through an intense routine as he looks ahead to a good second half to the season.

Having joined the club last year, Karikari is enjoying a meteoric rise to career after making his first team debut against Juventus before the World Cup break.

It took time for the teen sensation to get break into the first team after an injury problem forced him to wait until late January to mark his U19 debut.

When he arrived at Atalanta, it was discovered he had a groin injury that required surgery, but the club decided not to cover the cost.

It meant that Sulemana stayed on the sidelines for almost a year before Verona came to his rescue. They offered him a one-year contract with an option to extend and ensured he underwent successful surgery.

He was declared match fit early January and then came on as a second-half substitute to face Atalanta this past weekend.