Ghanaian teen Tariq Lamptey’s brace not enough as Chelsea exit EFL Trophy after Walsall defeat

Ghanaian teenage sensation Tariq Lamptey scored twice for Chelsea U21 but it was not enough as Walsall rallied to beat them 3-2 in the English Football League Trophy on Tuesday.

A near perfect first half display saw Tariq Lamptey net two goal ahead at the break - his brace inside the first ten minutes complimented the performance as Chelsea looked in control.

However, Walsall found a way back into the game by means of a penalty kick in the 52nd minute through Coalan Lavery.

Wes McDonald fired fiercely into the net for the leveller before Dan Scarr took aim from distance and book his teams place in the last 16 of the competition.

Lamptey enjoyed full throttle of action for the Blues.