Ghanaian teen Yussif Moro joins Brighton and Hove Albion

Talented Ghanaian youngster, Yussif Moro Owusu, has completed his move from Chelsea to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 16-year-old joins the Seagulls in the summer transfer window and will be part of the U23's and the first team of Brighton.

Moro moved to England few years ago and has been one of the stars at Chelsea's academy, but his chances of joining the first team looked slim, hence the decision to join Brighton.

"Happy to join the Brighton family. A new path, a new home," he posted on Twitter.

Brighton and Hove Albion are yet to release the details of the move as he joins the youth team for pre-season.

Moro Owusu becomes the second Ghanaian at the club, joining new Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey, who recently switched nationalities.

Brighton begin their season with a trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in the English Premier League.