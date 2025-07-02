Ghanaian teen Yussif Owusu Moro excited to sign new deal with Brighton

Ghanaian youngster Yussif Owusu Moro has expressed excitement after signing his first professional contract with Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old midfielder was rewarded his first senior deal after impressing the club with explosive performances in the youth teams.

Moro joined Brighton from Chelsea and has since established himself in the reserve team, featuring consistently in the Premier League 2.

"Delighted to have signed a new contract with Brighton and Hive Albion. Thanks to the club for the believe and support, special appreciation to my family for the love and support," he wrote on social media.

The teenager's signing marks a major step in his career, with the club expected to gradually integrate him into the first team setup.

Moro is known for his composure on the ball, tactical awareness, and strong tackling ability.

Both the Ghana Football Association and the English FA will be keeping a close eye on his development as he continues to rise through the ranks.