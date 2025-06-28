Ghanaian teenage sensation Ben Osman eyes promotion to Valenciennes senior team ahead of new season

Ghanaian winger, Ben Osman has declared his readiness to play for Valenciennes first team in the French Ligue 2 next season.

The 19-year-old winger has flourished tremendously since joining the French side from ABM Football Academy in 2024.

Osman has earned rave reviews for his remarkable performances - leading to the decision to promote him into the senior team.

In an interview with Accra-based Mothers FM, the youngster disclosed that he has been engaged by the management of Valenciennes concerning his future ahead of the next campaign.

"My club directors have already discussed with me because they've been doing that in Europe before the season ends. We've met twice or three times together with the coach. They will show you the plans they have for you for the upcoming season and I have to start in the first team as well and now I'm part of their favourite. I am in the first team currently and I will soon return for the preseason," he said.

A promotion to the Ligue 2 in the 205/26 campaign will mark another success story from Osman, with the young forward set to continue his rise in French football.