Ghanaian teenage sensation Ernest Boahene joins French Paris FC

French Ligue 2 side Paris FC have announced the signing of Ghanaian youngster Ernest Boahene.

Boahene, 19, joins the French second-tier side on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Ghanaian lower-tier outfit Rainbow FC.

The club's official statement reads "Paris FC is pleased to announce the 19-year loan from Ernest Kahasi Rainbow FC for a one-year option-purchase loan."

"Born March 6, 2000 in Accra, Ghana, Ernest Boahene is a right-back who played at Kumasi Rainbow FC in his home country."

"The entire club of the capital welcomes him and a great success in Paris!"

Boahene becomes the second Ghanaian player to join the club this summer after midfielder Rabiu Mohammed.

He has been handed the no. 22 shirt at the club.