Ghanaian teenage sensation Myron Boadu named in Team of the Week in Holland

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu has been named in the Team of the Week in Holland after an impressive display over the weekend.

The 18-year old scored and created an assist in AZ Alkmaar's 4-0 thumping of Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

The teenager has been hogging the headlines in Holland since bursting on the scene and his performances under a little over an hour was a contender for the man of the match award.

He is joined by fellow Dutch born Ghanaian midfielder Jonathan Opoku of VVV Venlo, who also starred as Venlo beat OKC Waalvijk.

Opoku scored in the 3-1 win on Saturday.