Ghanaian teenager Arvin Appiah finally debuts for Spanish second-tier side Almeria

Ghanaian striker Arvin Appiah played his first match for Spanish Segunda side Almeria on Sunday in the 0-0 draw with Deportivo La Coruna.

The 18-year-old lasted the entire duration of the match at the Estadio Abanca-Riazor.

Appiah became the Spanish second tier's record signing in summer, when he joined the Andalusian side from Nottingham Forest in exchange for around nine million euros.

His official debut was delayed due to a minor injury he picked up in the pre-season and he couldn't manage to lead his team to the win against the Galicians.

Appiah, who is an English international at Under-19 level, was Almeria's 12th signing in the last transfer window, following the arrival of the club's new owner Turki Al-Sheikh.