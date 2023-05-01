Ghanaian teenager Charles Sagoe Jr on target for Arsenal U-21

English-born Ghanaian attacker Charles Sagoe scored for Arsenal U-21 in their 4-1 victory over Everton over the weekend in the Premier League 2.

The two sides were playing in an exciting penultimate fixture that saw the young Gunners humiliate Everton after fighting back from a goal down in the first half. The Toffees opened the scoring in the 27th-minute courtesy of a Stanley Mills goal.

Before scoring, Charles Sagoe Jr was brought down in the penalty area, pathing the way for Ben Arron Cottrell to step up to the spot and confidently fire home at the 32-minute mark to equalise.

Cottrell added another goal nine minutes into the second half before Sagoe extended the lead. The 18-year-old, who began on the right flank, was set up by Cozier-Duberry for Arsenal's third goal in a 4-1 victory.

He has scored 6 goals in 19 league games so far this season for the Gunners junior team.

As a result, Arsenal surpassed Everton to take the seventh position. On Saturday afternoon, they will face champions Manchester City at Meadow Park in their final game of the season.